Endurance swimmer Chloe McCardel completes record-breaking English Channel crossing

Independent Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Australian moves to second on list of most Channel swims, passing men's record of 34
News video: Endurance swimmer Chloe McCardel completes record-breaking Channel crossing

Endurance swimmer Chloe McCardel completes record-breaking Channel crossing 01:09

 Endurance swimmer Chloe McCardel has completed a record-breaking crossing ofthe English Channel, landing in Calais, France, just before 7am on Sunday. The35-year-old Australian took 10 hours and 40 minutes to make her 35th Channelcrossing after leaving Abbot’s Cliff beach near Folkestone on...

