Related videos from verified sources Gavin Williamson 'sorry' for distress caused by exam results row



Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has said he is "incredibly sorry" for thedistress the A-level and GCSE results row caused to students. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24 Published 3 hours ago A-level students react after Government U-turn



A-level students in England have shared their delight after a U-turn on thegrading of exam results turned despair over their futures into hope once more. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 20 hours ago Starmer: Government 'right' but 'slow' on A-levels U-turn



Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the government was "right" but "slow and incompetent" after Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced a U-turn over exam results. A-level and GCSE results.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:41 Published 21 hours ago

