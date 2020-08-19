Ellen DeGeneres ‘begged staff to look her in the eye’ while insisting she’s ‘introverted – not mean’ Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Ellen DeGeneres reportedly addressed rumours staff are forbidden from making eye contact with her in an emotional Zoom call announcing the departure of three top producers. The comedian is said to have spoken with employees Monday afternoon (August 18), announcing the news that three of The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s... 👓 View full article

