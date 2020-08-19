Global  
 

Ellen DeGeneres ‘begged staff to look her in the eye’ while insisting she’s ‘introverted – not mean’

PinkNews Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Ellen DeGeneres reportedly addressed rumours staff are forbidden from making eye contact with her in an emotional Zoom call announcing the departure of three top producers. The comedian is said to have spoken with employees Monday afternoon (August 18), announcing the news that three of The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s...
News video: 'I try to learn from my mistakes': Ellen DeGeneres apologises to staff for being 'impatient and short'

'I try to learn from my mistakes': Ellen DeGeneres apologises to staff for being 'impatient and short' 00:42

 Ellen DeGeneres reportedly apologised to staff on her talk show in a video conference call if they felt she had been unkind and impatient.

