You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nicola Sturgeon extends Aberdeen coronavirus lockdown



First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has extended coronavirus lockdown restrictions in Aberdeen for another week, as cases related to a cluster outbreak in pubs continue to increase. She also announced a.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:28 Published 11 hours ago Santiago lockdown eases: Chile authorities fear COVID resurgence



Lifting one of the longest lockdowns - restrictions begin to ease in parts of Santiago after more than 150 days. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:09 Published 1 day ago Sturgeon sets out coronavirus testing plan for Scotland



First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has set out a plan to increase testing for Covid-19 in Scotland to 65,000 a day before the Autumn. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:43 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this