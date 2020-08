You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Murray would like to see Messi play in Premier League



Former world number one Andy Murray says would like to see Lionel Messi play in the Premier League. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:39 Published 11 minutes ago 'Messi could oust Barca president'



Spanish Football expert Terry Gibson believes Lionel Messi's decision to leave Barcelona is a 'power play' to oust the club's president Josep Maria Bartomeu. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:52 Published 15 hours ago 'Suarez future linked to Messi decision'



Spanish football expert Terry Gibson says Luis Suarez being told he could leave Barcelona was 'the straw that broke the camel's back' for Lionel Messi, and that Barcelona are holding an.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:43 Published 17 hours ago

Tweets about this