Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn quietly handed key role in protecting singer’s fortune

PinkNews Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Britney Spears’ sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, was quietly named the trustee of her massive fortune by her conservatorship two years ago, it has emerged. Jamie Lynn was appointed trustee to the SJB Revocable Trust, which was set-up in 2004 to ensure Britney’s money would be transferred to her children in event of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Jamie Lynn Spears has been named the trustee of Britney's fortune

Jamie Lynn Spears has been named the trustee of Britney's fortune 01:02

 Court documents show that Jamie Lynn Spears has been named as the trustee of sister Britney's SJB Revocable Trust.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Paris Hilton 'heartbroken' over Britney Spears' conservatorship [Video]

Paris Hilton 'heartbroken' over Britney Spears' conservatorship

Paris Hilton has spoken out about Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship arrangement and shared that it breaks her heart that people have so much control over her.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Paris Hilton worries about Britney Spears [Video]

Paris Hilton worries about Britney Spears

'Simple Life' star Paris Hilton has admitted she's worried about Britney Spears.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:38Published
Britney Spears conservatorship officially extended [Video]

Britney Spears conservatorship officially extended

Britney Spears' conservatorship has been extended until at least February, 2021.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Tweets about this

bichful

riley elizabeth ⛈🌺 RT @BritneyPress: Britney Spears' talentless sister came to play a very important role in Britney's conservatorship. From now on, Jamie Lyn… 1 minute ago

Two_For_The_Sho

Jax Briggz So Britney Spears little sister Jamie is over the estate now? Wow 5 minutes ago

parkymer

Queen B #FreeBritney RT @bluears28: Jamie Lynn Spears: “haha nice try, but I have NEVER been paid a dime from my sister, that is HER hard earned money, and i am… 6 minutes ago

onebigorangecom

1️⃣🙆‍♂️🍊💻 Did the internet help save Britney? Imagine how many people who can't get attention are in similar situations. I… https://t.co/aHTQAvvUa0 7 minutes ago

STinnian

Sylvia *Scared I’ll die in Texas* Tinnian RT @PerezHilton: Britney Spears trusts her sister Jamie Lynn in more ways than one. https://t.co/g99QgjtRQz 8 minutes ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete RT @GMA: Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn has been named the trustee of the pop star's fortune. @kayleehartung has the story. https://t.co… 13 minutes ago

justjoey21

Joey RT @nypost: Jamie Lynn Spears named as sister Britney's trustee https://t.co/gvTgkFdVZJ https://t.co/6jNPzgpesF 15 minutes ago

JWJohnson20

JW Johnson Britney Spears' younger sister Jamie Lynn appointed trustee to her fortune https://t.co/UNnBUwm3Oc via @Yahoo 15 minutes ago