You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab welcomes German and French counterparts



Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab greets his French and German counterparts,Jean-Yves le Drian and Heiko Maas, as they arrive in Chevening, Kent, for theE3 Foreign Ministers meeting. The three.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 4 hours ago How does Boris Johnson's new Brexit bill violate international law?



Legal experts say a bill proposed by the UK is designed to override key portions of a deal on Northern Ireland signed less than a year ago Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:25 Published 21 hours ago Johnson to 'press on' with new Brexit bill



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that he would "press on" with a proposed legislation that explicitly acknowledges the government could break international law by ignoring some.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:31 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this