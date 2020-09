Ex-attorney general strikes out at ‘unconscionable’ plan to override Brexit deal Sunday, 13 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Boris Johnson’s former attorney general, Geoffrey Cox, has said it would be “unconscionable” to override the Brexit divorce deal, as the Tory rebellion against the controversial legislation grew. 👓 View full article

