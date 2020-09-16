Global  
 

Rhondda Cynon Taf is going into local lockdown as cases spike

Wales Online Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Rhondda Cynon Taf is going into local lockdown as cases spikeThe Rhondda Cynon Taf county borough council area will enter a local lockdown on Thursday at 6pm
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Crowds ignore social distancing in Birmingham as the city prepares to go into local lockdown

Crowds ignore social distancing in Birmingham as the city prepares to go into local lockdown 01:05

 A huge crowd formed around a busker in Birmingham city centre today (September 13th) despite the city about to go into a local lockdown on Tuesday due to a spike in Coronavirus cases.

