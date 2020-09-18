Global  
 

Cher lambasts Donald Trump for his continued incompetence and urges fans to ‘vote and live’

PinkNews Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Cher has torn into Donald Trump after the United States president alluded to “herd immunity” during a town hall event. The legendary singer, who has thrown her weight behind Joe Biden in an effort to elect the Democratic nominee in November, lashed out at Trump over his comments at the ABC event in Philadelphia...
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Cher Lets Fly On Trump's 'Herd Mentality' Remarks

Cher Lets Fly On Trump's 'Herd Mentality' Remarks 00:44

 A staunch never-Trumper of the entertainment world, music icon Cher attacked President Donald Trump on Thursday. HuffPost reports Cher was irate over recent comments Trump made about pursuing a 'herd mentality' in relation to the coronavirus pandemic. On Twitter, Cher urged fellow Americans to...

