Cher lambasts Donald Trump for his continued incompetence and urges fans to ‘vote and live’

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources President Donald Trump to stop in Mosinee for campaign event Thursday



President Donald Trump will be making a stop in Mosinee Thursday. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:04 Published 8 hours ago Former Pence Aide Slams Trump Over Pandemic, Endorses Biden



Olivia Troye was a homeland security adviser to US Vice President Mike Pence, and a lead staffer on the White House coronavirus task force. No longer. According to CNN, Troye has joined a growing list.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:34 Published 10 hours ago Eric Trump Agrees To Interview With New York AG's Office--On One Condition



Eric Trump is willing to be interviewed by the New York State Attorney General's Office for its investigation into the Trump Organization. But there's a catch. CNN reports the son of President Donald.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:40 Published 13 hours ago

Tweets about this