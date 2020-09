Nicola Sturgeon calls on Boris Johnson to convene emergency Corbra meeting Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The First Minister warned this weekend will be critical in deciding if there will be further lockdowns as she called on the Prime Minister to convene a UK-wide Cobra meeting. The First Minister warned this weekend will be critical in deciding if there will be further lockdowns as she called on the Prime Minister to convene a UK-wide Cobra meeting. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Coronavirus: 'Rule of six' explained



Most social gatherings of more than six people are now banned in the UK, in anattempt by the Government to curb the spike of Coronavirus cases. Police nowhave the power to break up groups more than.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:58 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Boris Johnson to call Cobra meeting to set UK-wide response to Covid second wave The Prime Minister is speaking to Nicola Sturgeon and other devolved leaders on Monday ahead of a UK-wide Cobra crisis meeting to co-ordinate a national response...

Daily Record 3 hours ago





Tweets about this