Leicester City 4-2 Burnley: Foxes fight back to maintain 100% start

The New Mutants Ends Fox's X-Men Franchise With A Whimper



The New Mutants is the last film in the Fox's X-Men franchise. Fox's once glorious comic book franchise now bows out with a whimper. The film was plagued with script changes, casting problems, poor marketing, several release delays. Gizmodo.com says The New Mutants is actually a good movie. But, it got a raw deal. "Fox really squandered it for reasons that nobody fully understands."

