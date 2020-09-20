|
Leicester City 4-2 Burnley: Foxes fight back to maintain 100% start
Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Leicester come from behind to maintain their 100% Premier League start against an under-strength Burnley side at the King Power Stadium.
|
|
