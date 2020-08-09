Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson coronavirus announcement today: Live updates from Covid briefing

Hull Daily Mail Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
The PM is to address the nation tonight.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Coronavirus outbreak has reached critical point, says Whitty

Coronavirus outbreak has reached critical point, says Whitty 00:44

 Britain stands at a “critical point” in the coronavirus pandemic, ProfessorChris Whitty will warn, as he lays the ground for tough new controls in anurgent attempt to halt the surge in infections. In a televised briefing onMonday, the chief medical officer for England will say the country faces...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

PMQs: Boris Johnson criticised over Covid-19 test shortage [Video]

PMQs: Boris Johnson criticised over Covid-19 test shortage

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner has attacked government failings in the coronavirus testing system at today's PMQs, opening her statement with a "note from someone called Keir" - referring to..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:53Published
All you need to know from the Government's latest coronavirus briefing [Video]

All you need to know from the Government's latest coronavirus briefing

Boris Johnson has urged people to limit their social contact “as much aspossible” and to minimise interactions with other households as he outlinednew measures to control a surge in coronavirus..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:55Published
Covid update: 100 virus-free days of New Zealand; Amit Shah's next test [Video]

Covid update: 100 virus-free days of New Zealand; Amit Shah's next test

From the testing of Union Home minister Amit Shah, to New Zealand completing 100 days without domestic transmission of the virus - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Shah is likely..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:21Published

Tweets about this