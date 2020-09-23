|
Matt Lucas savagely skewers Boris Johnson’s bumbling coronavirus briefings in Bake Off debut
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Matt Lucas opened his first-ever Great British Bake Off with an uncanny Boris Johnson impression. The Great British Bake Off sparked confusion and howls of laughter Tuesday night (September 15), when it followed Boris Johnson’s address to the nation with… Boris Johnson addressing the nation. The hit series was...
