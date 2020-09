You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine Enters Pivotal Stage



Another COVID vaccine has entered what is described as the pivotal stage before applying for FDA approval. It's a very large phase 3 trial from Johnson and Johnson. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez says this trial.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:00 Published 10 hours ago Johnson & Johnson’s Coronavirus Vaccine Enters Phase 3 Trial With Beth Israel



WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:31 Published 15 hours ago J&J launches final study of COVID-19 vaccine



The drug giant said it would begin a stage three trial of a single-shot vaccine, which could prove easier to administer than rivals that require two inoculations. This report produced by Zachary.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:09 Published 19 hours ago

Tweets about this