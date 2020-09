You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Air bridges: Denmark, Slovakia and Iceland added to quarantine list



A list of countries and territories in Europe from which people don't need toquarantine on arrival in England, as it's announced that arrivals fromDenmark, Slovakia and Iceland will have to quarantine.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:41 Published 9 hours ago Air bridges: Slovenia added to England's quarantine list



A list of countries and territories in Europe from which people don't need toquarantine on arrival in England, as it's announced that arrivals fromSlovenia will have to quarantine for 14 days. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published 1 week ago Air bridges: Portugal and Hungary added to England's quarantine list



A list of countries and territories in Europe from which people don't need toquarantine on arrival in England, as it's announced that arrivals fromPortugal and Hungary will have to quarantine for 14.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources All the places you can travel without self isolating when you return There are still a number of destinations which remain on the UK's air bridge list which deem the countries safe for travel

Cambridge News 1 week ago





Tweets about this