French Open: Andy Murray loses to Stan Wawrinka, Dan Evans beaten by Kei Nishikori

BBC News Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Andy Murray loses in straight sets to Stan Wawrinka in the French Open first round, following Dan Evans out of the tournament.
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Players practice at Roland Garros ahead of French Open

Players practice at Roland Garros ahead of French Open 03:24

 Alexander Zverev, Stan Wawrinka, Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber are among the players preparing for the French Open on the Philippe-Chartier.

Andy Murray British tennis player

Murray set for 'amusing' Wawrinka match, with Konta & Evans also in action on day one

 The opening day of the French Open sees three Britons - Andy Murray, Johanna Konta and Dan Evans - playing at Roland Garros.
BBC News

Nadal back and chasing Federer record as French Open returns

 Rafael Nadal returns to Grand Slam tennis, Andy Murray is back on clay and Serena Williams goes again for a 24th major when the French Open starts on Sunday.
BBC News

French Open Tennis Championships

Konta loses to Gauff in first round of French Open

 British number one Johanna Konta's hopes of another deep run at the French Open are ended by American teenager Coco Gauff in the first round.
BBC News
A chilly start for the French Open [Video]

A chilly start for the French Open

With fewer spectators and drizzly weather the French Open - starting in September due to the coronavirus pandemic, got off to an underwhelming start on Sunday. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:10Published

Evans' losing French Open run continues as Nishikori edges five-setter

 Britain's Dan Evans is still searching for his first French Open win after Japan's Kei Nishikori edges a tense five-setter in the first round.
BBC News

Azarenka through but slams 'cold' conditions at French Open

 Victoria Azarenka progresses to the second round of the French Open after briefly refusing to play in chilly conditions in Paris.
BBC News

Stan Wawrinka Swiss tennis player

Murray to play Wawrinka, Konta to face Gauff at French Open

 Andy Murray will play Stan Wawrinka in the French Open first round and British number one Johanna Konta takes on Coco Gauff.
BBC News

Dan Evans British tennis player

Hamburg Open: Dan Evans loses to Stefanos Tsitsipas before French Open

 Britain's Dan Evans is unable to earn a clay-court win before next week's French Open after losing to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in Hamburg.
BBC News

Kei Nishikori Japanese tennis player

Nishikori tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of U.S. Open [Video]

Nishikori tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of U.S. Open

Former world number four Kei Nishikori says he has tested positive for COVID-19 just two weeks ahead of the U.S. Open.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:52Published

Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title? [Video]

Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title?

Rafael Nadal is chasing his 13th French Open title. Novak Djokovic, the world #1 and a top contender in the tournament, is also a contender for the Open. Nadal has an unparalleled record at..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:36Published
Leconte pleased with Murray return [Video]

Leconte pleased with Murray return

Henri Leconte is pleased to see Andy Murray back at Roland Garros and hopes he does well in the French Open.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:07Published
Andy Murray and Johanna Konta through to US Open second round [Video]

Andy Murray and Johanna Konta through to US Open second round

Andy Murray made a spectacular return to grand slam singles when he came fromtwo sets down to beat Japanese world number 49 Yoshihito Nishioka. Meanwhile,Johanna Konta won the battle of the Brits..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:57Published

French Open: Dan Evans loses to Kei Nishikori in Paris

 Britain's Dan Evans is still searching for his first French Open win after Japan's Kei Nishikori edges a tense five-setter in the first round.
BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC News

