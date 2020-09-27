French Open: Andy Murray loses to Stan Wawrinka, Dan Evans beaten by Kei Nishikori

The opening day of the French Open sees three Britons - Andy Murray, Johanna Konta and Dan Evans - playing at Roland Garros.

Rafael Nadal returns to Grand Slam tennis, Andy Murray is back on clay and Serena Williams goes again for a 24th major when the French Open starts on Sunday.

British number one Johanna Konta's hopes of another deep run at the French Open are ended by American teenager Coco Gauff in the first round.

A chilly start for the French Open With fewer spectators and drizzly weather the French Open - starting in September due to the coronavirus pandemic, got off to an underwhelming start on Sunday. David Doyle reports.

Britain's Dan Evans is still searching for his first French Open win after Japan's Kei Nishikori edges a tense five-setter in the first round.

Victoria Azarenka progresses to the second round of the French Open after briefly refusing to play in chilly conditions in Paris.

Andy Murray will play Stan Wawrinka in the French Open first round and British number one Johanna Konta takes on Coco Gauff.

Britain's Dan Evans is unable to earn a clay-court win before next week's French Open after losing to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in Hamburg.

Nishikori tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of U.S. Open Former world number four Kei Nishikori says he has tested positive for COVID-19 just two weeks ahead of the U.S. Open.

