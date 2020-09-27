|
|
|
Murray and Evans out of French Open in first round
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Andy Murray loses in straight sets to Stan Wawrinka in the French Open first round, following Dan Evans out of the tournament.
|
|
|
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
Fired up for French Open 02:53
Daniel Altmaier reveals his preparation and mental strategies ahead of his first ever Grand Slam match at the French Open.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|