Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MP Claudia Webbe charged with harassment

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Leicester MP Claudia Webbe has been charged with harassment, prosecutors said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Claudia Webbe: Leicester MP charged with harassment

 Claudia Webbe, the Labour MP for Leicester East, is due to appear in court in November.
BBC News


Tweets about this