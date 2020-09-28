Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
MP Claudia Webbe charged with harassment
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
MP Claudia Webbe charged with harassment
Monday, 28 September 2020 (
2 hours ago
)
Leicester MP Claudia Webbe has been charged with harassment, prosecutors said.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Claudia Webbe: Leicester MP charged with harassment
Claudia Webbe, the Labour MP for Leicester East, is due to appear in court in November.
BBC News
11 minutes ago
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Coronavirus disease 2019
Joe Biden
TikTok
Amy Coney Barrett
Manchester City F.C.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Republican Party
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Brad Parscale
Coronavirus
New York Times
Chrissy Teigen
Adebayo
TikTok Ban
WORTH WATCHING
'Fake news': Trump rejects NY Times claims about his tax returns
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenia accuses Turkey of military support for Azerbaijan
Nagorny Karabakh conflict: Dozens killed as Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting enters second day
Trump's returns show years of tax avoidance: NYT