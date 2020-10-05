|
|
|
Aaron Ramsey to miss England-Wales clash
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Aaron Ramsey will miss Wales’ Wembley friendly with England after his club Juventus put their players into a bio-secure ‘bubble’.
|
|
|