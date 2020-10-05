Man Utd transfer news: Amad Traore - Atalanta winger in talks to sign for United

Champions League: Who have the English clubs drawn in the group stage?



Liverpool will take on Ajax, Atalanta and Midtjylland in the group stages ofthe Champions League, which will also see Barcelona face Juventus followingThursday’s draw in Geneva. The Premier League champions, who have won theEuropean Cup six times, were one of the eight top seeds and went into Group D.

