Man Utd transfer news: Amad Traore - Atalanta winger in talks to sign for United

BBC News Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Manchester United are in talks to sign 18-year-old Ivorian winger Amad Traore from Serie A side Atalanta.
 Gianluca Di Marzio reports Manchester United are in advanced talks to sign Atalanta's 18-year-old winger Amad Traore, with a deal likely to be completed now or in January.

