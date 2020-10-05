|
Man Utd transfer news: Amad Traore - Atalanta winger in talks to sign for United
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Manchester United are in talks to sign 18-year-old Ivorian winger Amad Traore from Serie A side Atalanta.
