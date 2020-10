You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Local zip codes with highest COVID-19 cases



Local zip codes with highest COVID-19 cases Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 02:30 Published 2 hours ago COVID: India reports spike of 63,509 cases



With a spike of 63,509 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 72-lakh mark on October 14. In last 24 hours, 730 deaths have been reported in the country. The total case tally in the country now.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:16 Published 21 hours ago Long Island Sweet 16 Party Called Superspreader Event, Linked To Dozens Of Positive COVID Tests



A Sweet 16 party on Long Island is being blamed for dozens of positive coronavirus cases in what officials are calling a superspreader event; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:13 Published 23 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Caroline Lucas responds to Brighton spike in cases CAROLINE Lucas has blasted the government's test and trace system after Brighton and Hove was upgraded to an amber Covid alert.

The Argus 1 week ago





Tweets about this