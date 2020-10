Northern Ireland marks milestone appearance for Steven Davis with thrilling win Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Steven Davis could finally enjoy his achievement in breaking Northern Ireland’s caps record after his landmark night ended in a crucial victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in a Euro 2020 qualifying play-off semi-final. 👓 View full article

