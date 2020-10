Money Can't Buy Him A Negative COVID-Test: Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive



Business Insider reports world-famous Portuguese soccer star and mega-gazillionaire Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus. Business Insider reports the Portuguese Football.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:38 Published 4 days ago

Texas Coronavirus Expert Suggests President Trump Be Hospitalized Soon: 'There's Not A Lot Of Threshold For Error'



While President Donald Trump is said to have mild symptoms after he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, a Texas coronavirus expert suggests it might be best if Trump went to the.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:51 Published 2 weeks ago