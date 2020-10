Lorna Sims Byrne RT @SeanDefoe: We’ve finally found a new angle on the Coronavirus. “Dr Holohan, does breaking wind break the rules? And at what distance… 3 hours ago

Seán Defoe We’ve finally found a new angle on the Coronavirus. “Dr Holohan, does breaking wind break the rules? And at what… https://t.co/38JxK5SvOG 3 hours ago

Prince Thomas As #London goes into a higher tier of lockdown, what does it mean for all the flights planned? https://t.co/K3XpEFp8JY #londonlockdown 6 hours ago

Kitchen Conversations Podcast RT @SkyNews: "You know probably more than I know at the moment." @WajidKhanMEP says he does not know what is next for local #COVID19 rules… 9 hours ago

Lisa @SkyNews In this article Wrexham is listed a being in Tier 3 but my understanding is its Tier 2. Im confused 🤔 Cor… https://t.co/f11XWgO15R 10 hours ago

Linda Yueh The 3 tiers of Covid rules for England https://t.co/CscHuIS043 https://t.co/s16Yt5YdBN 10 hours ago

Cllr. Karl Arthur #StayAlertSaveLives 🇬🇧 Coronavirus: Which tier is my area - and what are the rules of the three-tier lockdown? | UK News | Sky News https://t.co/sMWvYafLmg 11 hours ago