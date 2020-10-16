Global  
 

Coronavirus: Greater Manchester Tier 3 move 'frustration'

BBC News Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Greater Manchester's businesses say they are "frustrated" by the uncertainty over a move to Tier 3.
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: 'We oppose the Tier 3 proposal' says Andy Burnham

'We oppose the Tier 3 proposal' says Andy Burnham 01:02

 Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has said he will resist the region moving into Tier 3 restrictions without a financial package that includes an 80% furlough. The Labour mayor told a press conference that the "majority of leaders in Greater Manchester feel that...it would be preferable for a...

Greater Manchester Greater Manchester County of England

Covid-19: Row over rules 'not just about Greater Manchester'

 The region's mayor calls on Boris Johnson to negotiate with him over stricter Covid-19 curbs.
BBC News
Andy Burnham doesn't rule out legal action against Government [Video]

Andy Burnham doesn't rule out legal action against Government

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham does not rule out legally challengingthe Government restrictions in Manchester saying "he would do anything toprotect low-paid workers"

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:29Published
PM urges Manchester mayor to reconsider lockdown rules [Video]

PM urges Manchester mayor to reconsider lockdown rules

Boris Johnson has urged Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham to "reconsider and engage constructively" over the imposition of Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions. The prime minister warned he would intervene if an agreement could not be reached. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:36Published
Lancashire to face toughest coronavirus restrictions as it enters Tier 3 [Video]

Lancashire to face toughest coronavirus restrictions as it enters Tier 3

Another 1.5 million people in England will be placed under the toughestcoronavirus restrictions this weekend as Lancashire moves into Tier 3. TheGovernment announced further measures to stem the “unrelenting rise” inCovid-19 cases in the North West county amid a furious row over restrictionsin Greater Manchester.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published
PM calls for action over rising virus cases in Manchester [Video]

PM calls for action over rising virus cases in Manchester

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he was concerned about the rise in Covid-19 cases in Greater Manchester and called for local leaders to act. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:18Published

Chief Constable: Leaders are agreed for need of proportionate enforcement of lockdown rules in Manchester [Video]

Chief Constable: Leaders are agreed for need of proportionate enforcement of lockdown rules in Manchester

Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police Ian Hopkins responds to claims hewill not enforce Tier 3 lockdown restrictions without the support of thecity's mayor Andy Burnham. Mr Hopkins said the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published
PM: I will intervene if agreement with Manchester leaders not reached [Video]

PM: I will intervene if agreement with Manchester leaders not reached

Boris Johnson has warned he will intervene and impose Tier 3 restrictions onGreater Manchester if an agreement cannot be struck, as he heaped pressure onmetro mayor Andy Burnham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:04Published
Greater Manchester leaders oppose plans for Tier 3 restrictions [Video]

Greater Manchester leaders oppose plans for Tier 3 restrictions

Leaders in Greater Manchester have met and to "unanimously oppose" theGovernment's plans to impose Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions across theregion.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published

Andy Burnham: 'This is not just Greater Manchester's fight'

 Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has warned of the impact on people's mental health.
BBC News Also reported by •FT.comBelfast TelegraphTamworth Herald

How city compares to Manchester as Tier 3 restrictions loom

How city compares to Manchester as Tier 3 restrictions loom We've had a look at the coronavirus figures for both Nottinghamshire and Greater Manchester
Nottingham Post Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldSeattlePI.comWales OnlineBelfast TelegraphBBC News

Greater Manchester braced for tough new coronavirus controls

 Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham is to hold talks with No 10 amid mounting expectation the region will be the next to face the toughest coronavirus...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC News

