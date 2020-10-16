Coronavirus: Greater Manchester Tier 3 move 'frustration'

PM urges Manchester mayor to reconsider lockdown rules



Boris Johnson has urged Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham to "reconsider and engage constructively" over the imposition of Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions. The prime minister warned he would intervene if an agreement could not be reached. Report by Blairm.

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:36