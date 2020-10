Furious local leaders condemn ‘spiteful’ and ‘nasty’ imposition of Tier 3 rules Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Local politicians have reacted angrily to the “spiteful, vindictive and nasty” way Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions are being introduced in Greater Manchester. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this