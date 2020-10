You Might Like

Tweets about this NORCS 'Crack den' tweets 'taken out of context', MP says - BBC News ⁦@BBradley_Mans⁩ - BOLLOCKS YOU TWAT!!! https://t.co/y1fMjLs9pp 1 hour ago Daniel Temelkov, squared. 3.5% FBPE @laughingginge @BBradley_Mans He just got his tweets read back to him on the BBC and it appears that his comment fo… https://t.co/fFhAVoBXtk 4 hours ago Mark Batchelor Tory MP claiming his vile tweets about working class crack dens were taken 'out of context' and that his hypocrisy… https://t.co/Z18y5P32U0 4 hours ago po_#GTTO RT @LindaLovesStoke: Tory Ben Bradley MP using the same old excuse that “my tweet was taken out of context” You have form for these tweets… 10 hours ago ✨Linda✨ Tory Ben Bradley MP using the same old excuse that “my tweet was taken out of context” You have form for these twe… https://t.co/qYJwVOowLa 10 hours ago Rachel Strong So @BBradley_Mans is trying to claim he didn't say that free school meals are funding crack dens. I'm struggling to… https://t.co/S4ao0tYQfw 15 hours ago