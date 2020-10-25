Peter Clark RT @Telegraph: Police are dealing with an incident on board an oil tanker off the Isle of Wight amid concern that stowaways may have attemp… 25 seconds ago TomWho ❌ #SwindonYellowVests RT @Bill4Brexit: Why are there pirates off the Isle of Wight? Because there Aargh.......🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ BBC News - Isle of Wight: Stowaways on b… 39 seconds ago Anne RT @LBC: Seven stowaways are believed to be involved in the ongoing incident on board an oil tanker off the Isle of Wight https://t.co/9Fnf… 42 seconds ago Steve Cresswell ❤️🇬🇧❤️🇺🇸❤️ RT @PatriotActive66: “Isle of Wight Radio has been told there are seven Nigerian stowaways on board the vessel” Remember the incident on t… 57 seconds ago Olga Major incident underway with stowaways on board oil tanker off Isle of Wight https://t.co/qM2e7BAKk0 2 minutes ago 007 RT @disclosetv: UPDATE - 7 Nigerian stowaways on board who have tried to take control of the vessel, off the Isle of Wight. Armed forces ar… 2 minutes ago BBC Radio Solent Isle of Wight: Stowaways on board tanker in 'ongoing incident' Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely said there was "concern"… https://t.co/HGll3LBMz4 2 minutes ago Stephan Ciejka RT @Faytuks: BREAKING - Isle of Wight Radio has been told that there are seven Nigerian stowaways on board the vessel. IOW radio is also re… 2 minutes ago