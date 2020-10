Family Fortunes viewers repulsed after contestant's x-rated answer Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Gino - a popular chef who also features on the likes of This Morning - was seeking 'something you put in your mouth' from the contestants. Gino - a popular chef who also features on the likes of This Morning - was seeking 'something you put in your mouth' from the contestants. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this