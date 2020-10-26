Global  
 

Welsh Government will ‘learn lessons’ of communicating lockdown shopping rules

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
The Welsh Government will “continue to learn lessons” about how it communicates its lockdown rules following confusion over a ban on selling non-essential items, Wales’ health minister has said.
