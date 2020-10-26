Global  
 

Police investigate after Sir Keir Starmer involved in road accident with cyclist

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Police are investigating a collision involving the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, which saw a cyclist taken to hospital.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Sir Keir Starmer involved in 'minor road traffic accident' with cyclist

Sir Keir Starmer involved in 'minor road traffic accident' with cyclist 00:41

 Sir Keir Starmer was involved in a “minor road traffic accident” with acyclist on Sunday, a spokesman for the Labour leader has said. The Sunnewspaper reported that the accident happened in Kentish Town, north-westLondon, and left the cyclist with minor injuries.

