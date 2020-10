George and Amal Clooney 'didn't know Prince Harry and Meghan' at wedding Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

The Clooneys were among the lucky hand-picked guests to be invited to Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in 2018 - but it's claimed that they were far from good friends with the couple. The Clooneys were among the lucky hand-picked guests to be invited to Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in 2018 - but it's claimed that they were far from good friends with the couple. 👓 View full article