UK records highest daily coronavirus death toll since May

India records lowest 24-hour spike in 3 months with 39, 469 new COVID infections. The COVID tally of the country stands at 79,46,429 cases. With 488 new deaths, death toll mounts to 1,19,502. Around 63,842 patients were discharged in last 24 hrs, therefore active cases in the country are 6,25,857....
As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, some hope as it logs 50,129 new infections in 24 hours taking the total tally to 78,64,811. 578 deaths in the last 24 hours have pushed the total..