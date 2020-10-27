Global  
 

UK records highest daily coronavirus death toll since May

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
The UK has recorded its highest daily coronavirus death toll since May as the total deaths involving Covid-19 in the country reached 61,000.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: India records lowest 24 hour spike in last 3 months, daily death toll below 500

India records lowest 24 hour spike in last 3 months, daily death toll below 500 01:31

 India records lowest 24-hour spike in 3 months with 39, 469 new COVID infections. The COVID tally of the country stands at 79,46,429 cases. With 488 new deaths, death toll mounts to 1,19,502. Around 63,842 patients were discharged in last 24 hrs, therefore active cases in the country are 6,25,857....

