Tier 1 Plus added to lockdown system
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 (
1 hour ago) As part of Tier 1 Plus, Bristol will face tighter enforcement, more local control over test and trace, targeted focus on working adults (aged 30 - 60) and an introduction of Covid marshals across the city.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Sturgeon announces postcode checker for Covid restrictions
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced a new postcode checker to help people in Scotland better understand the Covid restrictions in their region.
She also outlined the new five-tier alert..
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:58 Published 22 hours ago
Tier update for San Diego County expected today
San Diego County is expected to learn today if it will be moved into the state's more restrictive purple tier in the COVID-19 reopening plan.
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 00:30 Published 1 day ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this