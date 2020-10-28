Tier 1 Plus added to lockdown system Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

As part of Tier 1 Plus, Bristol will face tighter enforcement, more local control over test and trace, targeted focus on working adults (aged 30 - 60) and an introduction of Covid marshals across the city.


