Nationwide strike and protests take place in Poland after abortion ruling

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
People across Poland stayed off work and crowds gathered for a seventh straight day of street protests on Wednesday in a mass outpouring of anger at a top court ruling that bans abortions in cases of congenitally damaged foetuses.
 Tens of thousands of Poles blocked city streets in cars, on bicycles and on foot on Monday on the fifth day of protests against a Constitutional Court ruling that amounts to a near-total ban on abortion in the predominantly Catholic country. Adam Reed reports.

Nationwide Strike, Continued Protests in Poland Against Abortion Ruling

 In actions unthinkable before, women entered churches Sunday and disrupted Masses, confronted priests with obscenities, and spray-painted church buildings
VOA News


