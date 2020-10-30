Six Nations 2020: Wales v Scotland preview, teams & key stats
Friday, 30 October 2020 (
1 day ago) Team news, match preview and statistics for Saturday's match between Wales and Scotland at Parc y Scarlets
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
How might the Six Nations pan out?
The 2020 Six Nations will resume on Saturday. We take a look at how thingsmight pan out with Ireland hosting Italy on Saturday, followed by Walesentertaining Scotland, England visiting Italy and..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:12 Published 1 week ago
Townsend: Russell talks led to his return
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend says he held clear-the-air talks with Finn Russell to allow him to return to the Scotland squad after missing the Six Nations for a breach of team protocol.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:30 Published 3 weeks ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this