PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 12 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Sir Bobby Charlton has been diagnosed with dementia. 01:03 Sir Bobby Charlton has been diagnosed with dementia. The Telegraph said thatthe 83-year-old’s wife, Lady Norma, was happy for the Manchester United andEngland great’s condition to be reported. The newspaper said Lady Norma hadgiven the breaking of the news her “blessing”, with the...