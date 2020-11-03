Global  
 

Paris Masters: Dan Evans beaten by Stan Wawrinka in first round

BBC News Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
British number one Dan Evans falls to a straight-set defeat by Stan Wawrinka in the first round of the Paris Masters.
Vienna Open: Dan Evans beats Jurij Rodionov to reach quarter-finals

 British number one Dan Evans beats Jurij Rodionov to reach the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open.
BBC News

Players practice at Roland Garros ahead of French Open

Players practice at Roland Garros ahead of French Open

Alexander Zverev, Stan Wawrinka, Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber are among the players preparing for the French Open on the Philippe-Chartier court.

