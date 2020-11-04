Global  
 

Sarah McBride, now America’s most powerful trans lawmaker, gives rousing acceptance speech after historic election win

PinkNews Wednesday, 4 November 2020
Sarah McBride, the new Delaware state senator, gave a stirring acceptance speech on the message her election sends to young people. On Election Day (November 3) McBride claimed a swift victory in her race for the Delaware senate, becoming the first trans person to ever hold office in a state senate. McBride, who serves as...
