Sarah McBride, now America’s most powerful trans lawmaker, gives rousing acceptance speech after historic election win
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () Sarah McBride, the new Delaware state senator, gave a stirring acceptance speech on the message her election sends to young people. On Election Day (November 3) McBride claimed a swift victory in her race for the Delaware senate, becoming the first trans person to ever hold office in a state senate. McBride, who serves as...
President Donald Trump visited the Republican National Committee campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, on election day and said, "I'm not thinking about (a) concession speech or acceptance speech yet" but added, "we should be entitled to know who won on November 3."