Sarah McBride, now America’s most powerful trans lawmaker, gives rousing acceptance speech after historic election win

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sarah McBride Is First Trans State Senator in U.S. History



She won her state senate race in Delaware. Credit: InStyle Duration: 00:44 Published 2 hours ago Alicia Keys supports vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris with powerful U.S. Election Day video



Alicia Keys tried to help Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris win a few extra votes on Election Day by releasing a new video featuring the politician on the campaign trail. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 13 hours ago Sarah McBride Makes US History



Democrat Sarah McBride has won the race for her state’s first Senate district. This means she will become the first openly transgender state senator in US history. McBride earned herself something.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 20 hours ago

Tweets about this