Gillian Anderson reveals how she distanced herself from Margaret Thatcher’s hateful actions to play her in The Crown

Thursday, 5 November 2020
For Gillian Anderson, playing Margaret Thatcher in The Crown meant dismissing her own politics and setting boundaries with her partner. Anderson makes her Crown debut later this month as the Iron Lady, and according to Harper’s Bazaar, manages to create “the weird sensation” of sympathy for arguably...
 Gillian Anderson joins season 4 of "The Crown" on Netflix as Margaret Thatcher, the U.K.'s first female Prime Minister. ET Canada's Sangita Patel caught up with the actress, who shared why it was a true labour of love bringing the character to life.

