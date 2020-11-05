Gillian Anderson reveals how she distanced herself from Margaret Thatcher’s hateful actions to play her in The Crown

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Olivia Colman insists Gillian Anderson will ‘take your breath away’ as Margaret Thatcher



Olivia Colman has heaped praise on her 'The Crown' co-star Gillian Anderson's performance as former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published 2 days ago Gillian Anderson set 'boundaries' with boyfriend Peter Morgan



Gillian Anderson set “very clear boundaries” whilst working with her partner, Peter Morgan, on the set of ‘The Crown’, to save their own "sanity". Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:58 Published 3 days ago The Crown Season 4 Trailer



The Crown Season 4 - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Bend. Or Break. As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:42 Published 1 week ago