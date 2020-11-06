Global  
 

Premier League Match Day 8- Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley

Brighton and Hove News Friday, 6 November 2020
Maty Ryan and Neal Maupay are  both  recalled and Danny Welbeck makes his full Albion debut. Davy Propper and Alireza Jahanbakhsh both also return to the match day squad. Albion have a history of fiesty encounters with Burnley- with the double sending off of 2012 still fresh in the memory and the Be...
Premier League Match Day 7 – Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion

 Graham Potter springs a surprise as Robert Sanchez makes his Premier League in goal for the Seagulls  debut as Kosovan born Swiss International Xhprdan Shaqiri...
Brighton and Hove News

Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Burnley 0

 Albion are being frustrated by the Premier League bottom side with Clarets keeper Nick Pope the man of the match so far. Danny Welbeck had has a couple of...
Brighton and Hove News

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Burnley: Premier League strugglers play out draw

 Brighton and Burnley play out a goalless draw which will do little to quell either side's worrying Premier League form.
BBC News