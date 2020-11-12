Global  
 

Wasps flanker Willis to make England debut in Nations Cup against Georgia

BBC News Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Wasps flanker Jack Willis will make his England debut against Georgia in the Autumn Nations Cup on Saturday.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: John Mitchell: England aim to keep smiles on faces with Georgia game

John Mitchell: England aim to keep smiles on faces with Georgia game 01:16

 England Rugby defence coach John Mitchell speaks to the press ahead of histeam's Autumn Nations Cup match against Georgia on Saturday November 14.

England lift trophy after clinching extended Six Nations Championship [Video]

England lift trophy after clinching extended Six Nations Championship

England lift the Guinness Six Nations trophy, having arrived back in the UKfrom Rome. The team picked up their medals themselves during a restrictedsocial distanced cup presentation.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
England give Hill debut as Youngs wins 100th cap against Italy [Video]

England give Hill debut as Youngs wins 100th cap against Italy

England head coach Eddie Jones says he has the "best squad to do the business" as he looks for a big win over Italy in the Six Nations

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:24Published
Slade: I'm so happy Hill will make debut [Video]

Slade: I'm so happy Hill will make debut

England and Exeter Chiefs back Henry Slade is delighted club team-mate Jonny Hill will make his England debut in Saturday's Six Nations match against Italy.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:36Published