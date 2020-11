Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Selena Gomez has been cast as trailblazing lesbian mountaineer Silvia Vasquez-Lavado in an upcoming biopic. No, really. Silvia Vasquez-Lavado is a Peruvian explorer, mountaineer and activist, who was the first Peruvian woman to summit Mount Everest and the first out lesbian to complete the Seven Summits. She also founded...