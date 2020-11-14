Global  
 

Press offers differing views of Dominic Cummings's Downing Street departure

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 14 November 2020
Stories about the departures of Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain from Downing Street dominate the nation’s papers on Saturday, with differing versions reported of the events that led to their exits.
