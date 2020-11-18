Global  
 

The terrible history of Margaret Thatcher’s homophobic Section 28, 17 years since it was repealed in England and Wales

PinkNews Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
It is 17 years today since the controversial and homophobic legislation known as Section 28, introduced under Margaret Thatcher, was repealed. The clause – an amendment to the Local Government Act 1988 – banned local authorities and schools from promoting homosexuality and was brought forward by Thatcher’s government. The...
