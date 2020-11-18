The terrible history of Margaret Thatcher’s homophobic Section 28, 17 years since it was repealed in England and Wales
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () It is 17 years today since the controversial and homophobic legislation known as Section 28, introduced under Margaret Thatcher, was repealed. The clause – an amendment to the Local Government Act 1988 – banned local authorities and schools from promoting homosexuality and was brought forward by Thatcher’s government. The...
Episode 2 of The Crown season 4 sets up a truly delicious dramatic scenario: a long, weird weekend at Balmoral Castle during which the royal family is visited not only by Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), but also by Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin), Prince Charles's new girlfriend and...
EW Senior Writer, Clark Collis, discusses the successful addition of Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in this season of 'The Crown,' Gillian Anderson's turn as Margaret Thatcher, the creative freedom in..
Playing famous people comes with myriad challenges and Gillian Anderson had it tougher than most when she took on the British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the new season of "The Crown' without..
Margaret Thatcher was the first female prime minister in the United Kingdom. She was the leader of the Conservative Party and came to power in a general election in 1979. One of her earliest political..