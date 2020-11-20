Timeline of events in Priti Patel bullying inquiry
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
The Prime Minister’s decision that Home Secretary Priti Patel did not breach the ministerial code comes nine months after concerns over her behaviour towards officials were first revealed.
The Prime Minister’s decision that Home Secretary Priti Patel did not breach the ministerial code comes nine months after concerns over her behaviour towards officials were first revealed.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources