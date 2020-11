You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Submitted for Emergency Authorization



Pfizer and BioNTech's, COVID-19 Vaccine to Be , Submitted for Emergency Authorization. The vaccine created by the companies is known as BNT162b2. It is the first coronavirus vaccine to be.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:02 Published 2 hours ago Pfizer seeks emergency use approval for vaccine



Pfizer said it will apply to U.S. health regulators on Friday for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine, the first such application in a major step toward providing protection against the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17 Published 3 hours ago Pfizer Seeks Approval For Emergency Use Of Its COVID-19 Vaccine



Pfizer said Friday it is asking U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine. WCCO Mid-Morning - Nov. 19, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 00:27 Published 3 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Vaccine rally continues for stock markets as trillions change hands European stocks looked set for a third straight day of gains, buoyed by continued optimism around Pfizer and BioNTech's potential...

Upworthy 1 week ago