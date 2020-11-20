Global  
 

'Don't penalise PSNI officers with a pay freeze', urges Police Federation

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
'Don't penalise PSNI officers with a pay freeze', urges Police FederationThe Police Federation for Northern Ireland (PFNI) has warned of the impact of a potential public sector pay freeze - urging the Government to step back from imposing this on police officers and other key public sector workers.
