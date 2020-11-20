Global  
 

Georgia secretary of state certifies election for Joe Biden

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Georgia has certified results showing Joe Biden won the presidential election after a hand tally stemming from a mandatory audit affirmed the Democrat’s lead over Donald Trump.
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Georgia official says Graham asked him about tossing ballots

Georgia official says Graham asked him about tossing ballots 01:12

 Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Monday that U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham asked him whether he had the power to reject certain absentee ballots, a question he interpreted as a suggestion to toss out legally cast votes.

