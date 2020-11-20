Georgia secretary of state certifies election for Joe Biden
Friday, 20 November 2020 () Georgia has certified results showing Joe Biden won the presidential election after a hand tally stemming from a mandatory audit affirmed the Democrat’s lead over Donald Trump.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Monday that U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham asked him whether he had the power to reject certain absentee ballots, a question he interpreted as a suggestion to toss out legally cast votes.
President Donald Trump's desperate bid to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election was dealt another blow on Friday when a high-ranking Georgia official announced President-elect Joe Biden was the..